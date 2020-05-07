Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump Campaign as ‘Death Star’? Brad Parscale Schooled by ‘Star Wars’ Fans for Odd Comparison

Trump Campaign as ‘Death Star’? Brad Parscale Schooled by ‘Star Wars’ Fans for Odd Comparison

The Wrap Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Trump Campaign as ‘Death Star’? Brad Parscale Schooled by ‘Star Wars’ Fans for Odd ComparisonPresident Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday compared the president’s re-election effort to the Death Star “firing on all cylinders” at its rivals — which drew immediate confusion and mockery from “Star Wars” fans and political critics.

“No Star Wars expert, but doesn’t the Death Star…get blown up?” conservative political commentator Bill Kristol wondered.

And sci-fi author Myke Cole noted, “You do know the Death Star is the superweapon of the BAD GUYS, right?”

In the “Star Wars” movie franchise, when the villainous Empire’s Death Star fires on all cylinders, it destroys the planets inhabited by innocents. And the films’ good guys, led by Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, destroy not one, but two iterations of the murderous planet-killer.

That cinematic backstory seems to have been lost on Parscale, who tweeted: “For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.”

*Also Read:* Trump Campaign Shares Ad Showing Trump -- As Yoda -- Decapitating MSNBC and CNN (Video)

After Twitter users pointed out that the Death Star is, well, evil, Parscale responded, “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win!”

The threat to press “FIRE” comes days after the campaign tweeted out a mocked-up video of Trump, as Yoda, decapitating two Stormtroopers representing MSNBC and CNN, who were acting under the direction of presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Biden’s face was imposed over that of Emperor Palpatine, who rules over the Empire and, thus, is on the side using the Death Star, making Thursday’s tweet a bit of a reversal for Trump’s campaign. A representative for Disney, which owns the franchise, didn’t respond to a request for comment on that from TheWrap.

This wasn’t the first time the campaign has compared the likely GOP nominee to a movie villain, either. In December 2019, the campaign tweeted a video of the president’s face superimposed on Thanos’ body in the scene from “Avengers: Endgame” right before he’s finally defeated. In the selected clip, Thanos says, “I am inevitable.” In the campaign’s version, Trump’s Thanos then turns House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats into dust. Spoiler alert: In the real “Endgame,” Thanos’ plan fails; he’s defeated by Tony Stark with an assist from the other Avengers.

See more of the online reaction to Parscale’s Death Star comparison below.



No Star Wars expert, but doesn’t the Death Star…get blown up? https://t.co/plf7ztTLAV

— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 7, 2020





The Death Star was an expensive failure and, despite that, the Empire built a bigger and more expensive one that also failed.
Here endeth the lesson. https://t.co/1RD4JONJqM

— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 7, 2020





Uh, you know what happened to the Death Star, right? https://t.co/9c7diYPzUJ

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 7, 2020





Got a fun story for you about what happens to the Death Star https://t.co/vaqUgzq79y

— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) May 7, 2020





Nicknaming your presidential reelection campaign "Death Star" in the middle of a pandemic that has already killed 70K+ people is an interesting choice https://t.co/2cxIxT70LD

— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 7, 2020





But who was skimming off the Death Star fund to buy a Ferarri, a Range Rover, a $400,000 boat, two million dollar condos and a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale? https://t.co/cUbJuLteQc

— Schooley (@Rschooley) May 7, 2020





I'm a little rusty on my Star Wars, but the only use of the Death Star was to kill millions of civilians as an act of terror in service of building a fascist republic, right? A little too on the nose.

— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) May 7, 2020





That’s the . . . Why would you . . . You do know the Death Star is the superweapon of the BAD GUYS, right? https://t.co/Fboh0fA1Ha

— Myke Cole (@MykeCole) May 7, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

George Conway Responds to 'Self-Obsessed' Trump's Repeated Personal Attacks: He's 'Enraged'

'Morning Joe' Calls Out Trump for Contradicting Nurse Practitioner on PPE Shortages: 'So Embarrassing'

Trump Campaign Shares Ad Showing Trump — As Yoda — Decapitating MSNBC and CNN (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: 22 subtle accessories to show off your 'Star Wars' love

22 subtle accessories to show off your 'Star Wars' love 01:40

 The “Star Wars” galaxy may be far, far away, but you can bring its essence right to your wardrobe.Check out these 22 “Star Wars”-themed accessories made especially for major fans of the iconic series.loungefly x star wars gold rebel alliance crossbody bag.star wars stormtrooper cufflinks.star...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shailene Woodley eyes Star Wars role [Video]

Shailene Woodley eyes Star Wars role

Shailene Woodley eyes Star Wars role The 'Divergent' star would love to have a lead role in the science fiction film series but would be just as happy being an extra. Appearing on Conan At Home, she..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published
Hasbro unveils 'Baby Yoda Monopoly [Video]

Hasbro unveils 'Baby Yoda Monopoly

This one is for The Mandalorian fans. There is now a Baby Yoda monopoly set unveiled for May 4th.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars Ends

Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars EndsTrump campaign manager *Brad Parscale* is touting the "juggernaut" operation he has set up to secure President *Donald Trump's* 2020 reelection, though critics...
Mediaite

Trump, Parscale deny media reports that president yelled at campaign manager

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday denied media reports that President Trump shouted at him over the phone about 2020 polling data, arguing that...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

ecosource

Cynthia Robinson RT @usatodayDC: It didn't take long for the Joe Biden campaign to respond with a tweet showing the scene in which rebel Luke Skywalker dest… 7 seconds ago

EXrayFuSion

EXrayFuSion 🎃BERNIE OR BUST🎃 RT @WyvuMika: @Princez2593 @ProudResister Oh yeah Remember how in AOTC the Separatists first revealed their plans for the actual Death Sta… 11 seconds ago

1401bonniek

Bonnie Richardson 💙🌊🌊 RT @BradMossEsq: Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars Ends https://t.co/sDQUVHC1aX via… 18 seconds ago

evilcarlos

evilcarlos RT @HuffPost: Twitter users are wondering if Team Trump has actually seen "Star Wars." https://t.co/8iHwIucBoS 33 seconds ago

willcantweet

𝖂𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖗𝖉 RT @Dbwagner104: Trump's campaign manager named their 2020 reelection campaign "Death Star." It's an odd choice, considering: 1) 70k real… 41 seconds ago

politickrazy

terri mcallister RT @JoeNBC: Dude, the Death Star gets blown up at the end of every Star Wars movie. Why don’t you just brag about the Great Pumpkin rising… 42 seconds ago

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @thor_benson: So far Trump and his campaign have compared themselves to Thanos and the Death Star, and I'm hoping they're right. 46 seconds ago

fgorordo

Felice Gorordo RT @TDucklo: Flawless rollout @parscale! https://t.co/Cp4JAQBswZ 1 minute ago