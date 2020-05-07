Charlie Brooker Isn’t Working on ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Because He Doesn’t Know If You Can ‘Stomach’ It Right Now

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Netflix has yet to renew sci-fi anthology “Black Mirror” for Season 6 and that may be for the best at this particular dark moment in time, as series creator Charlie Brooker isn’t sure fans can handle his dystopian tales amid the coronavirus pandemic.



“I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” Brooker said in an interview with Radio Times published Monday.



“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he added. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”



'Black Mirror' Bosses on Season 6, Possible 'USS Callister' Spinoff: 'Not Sure What We Can Say'



Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the status of “Black Mirror” Season 6.



Season 5 of “Black Mirror” — which consisted of three episodes — launched on Netflix last June. Soon after, Brooker and his co-showrunner Annabel Jones spoke with TheWrap about the possibility of a sixth season and a “U.S.S. Callister” spinoff.



“Both of those things are things we can’t say anything about,” Brooker told TheWrap at the time. “And the fact that my voice is getting higher doesn’t tell you anything. I was trying to see how high my voice could go there as a distraction from answering the question.”



So Brooker didn’t say anything, specific, but his voice going higher and higher gives us something to think about.



'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Has 5 Main Endings - Here's What They Are



And then Jones chimed in with this: “Yes, I’m not sure what we can say… I was about to say if something is coming out in December, then I’m very anxious. But I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that, so I’m going to say nothing.”



When TheWrap asked the pair if they can at least tell us if they’re working on Season 6 now, Jones said they “never stop working.”



“Whether Netflix will let us make it become Season 6 is another thing,” she added. “But we’re constantly working out new ideas, yes.”



