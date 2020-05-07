George Conway Responds to ‘Self-Obsessed’ Trump’s Repeated Personal Attacks: He’s ‘Enraged’ Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )





Conway, a D.C. lawyer married to Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and founding member of The Lincoln Project (a political action committee that has posted critical ads of Trump), lambasted the president for his apparent focus on himself and his media coverage.



Conway went on to write that much of Trump’s focus in the past few days was directed at him: “In a four-tweet screed, he attacked me and my colleagues at the Lincoln Project as ‘LOSERS,’ ‘loser types,’ ‘crazed’ and ‘a disgrace to Honest Abe,'” Conway wrote. “Ten hours later, on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was still enraged, ranting about us for nearly two minutes in front of the media.”



*Also Read:* Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are 'Going Wild,' Flames George Conway



That’s true. Trump did rail against Conway and the other conservative figures who make up the Lincoln Project, as well as their new ad, “Mourning in America,” which attacks Trump on his poor



Conway’s op-ed continued, culminating in this:







It may strike you as deranged that a sitting president facing a pandemic has busied himself attacking journalists, political opponents, television news hosts and late-night comedians — even deriding a former president who merely called for empathy and unity in response to the virus. It may strike you as nuts that Trump bragged about his supposed Facebook ranking in the middle of a virus task-force briefing, asserted that millions would have died were it not for him, boasted that “the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc.” were driving “the Lamestream Media . . . CRAZY,” and floated bogus miracle cures, including suggesting that scientists consider injecting humans with household disinfectants such as Clorox.







“Now, it’s more obvious than ever. Trump’s narcissism deadens any ability he might otherwise have had to carry out the duties of a president in the manner the Constitution requires. He’s so self-obsessed, he can only act for himself, not for the nation,” he added.



Trump’s re-election campaign team added fuel to the fire Wednesday with an email to supporters and a blog post calling the Lincoln Project members “scam artists.” It hit them all — Rick Wilson, John Weaver and Steve Schmidt — by name, but saved Conway for last.



“You’d think George Conway would get off the couch more often, given that he’s largely unemployed and his membership in Washington’s elite will expire the second President Trump leaves office,” the official campaign post read.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are 'Going Wild,' Flames George Conway



White House Says Kellyanne Conway 'Well Aware' What COVID-19 Means After Inaccurately Referencing 'COVID-1'



Republican Group Featuring George Conway and More Blasts Trump in New Video The war of words between President Trump and George Conway continued Wednesday night after Conway penned a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post and Trump’s re-election campaign followed-up a blog post trashing him.Conway, a D.C. lawyer married to Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and founding member of The Lincoln Project (a political action committee that has posted critical ads of Trump), lambasted the president for his apparent focus on himself and his media coverage.Conway went on to write that much of Trump’s focus in the past few days was directed at him: “In a four-tweet screed, he attacked me and my colleagues at the Lincoln Project as ‘LOSERS,’ ‘loser types,’ ‘crazed’ and ‘a disgrace to Honest Abe,'” Conway wrote. “Ten hours later, on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was still enraged, ranting about us for nearly two minutes in front of the media.”*Also Read:* Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are 'Going Wild,' Flames George ConwayThat’s true. Trump did rail against Conway and the other conservative figures who make up the Lincoln Project, as well as their new ad, “Mourning in America,” which attacks Trump on his poor coronavirus response.Conway’s op-ed continued, culminating in this:It may strike you as deranged that a sitting president facing a pandemic has busied himself attacking journalists, political opponents, television news hosts and late-night comedians — even deriding a former president who merely called for empathy and unity in response to the virus. It may strike you as nuts that Trump bragged about his supposed Facebook ranking in the middle of a virus task-force briefing, asserted that millions would have died were it not for him, boasted that “the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc.” were driving “the Lamestream Media . . . CRAZY,” and floated bogus miracle cures, including suggesting that scientists consider injecting humans with household disinfectants such as Clorox.“Now, it’s more obvious than ever. Trump’s narcissism deadens any ability he might otherwise have had to carry out the duties of a president in the manner the Constitution requires. He’s so self-obsessed, he can only act for himself, not for the nation,” he added.Trump’s re-election campaign team added fuel to the fire Wednesday with an email to supporters and a blog post calling the Lincoln Project members “scam artists.” It hit them all — Rick Wilson, John Weaver and Steve Schmidt — by name, but saved Conway for last.“You’d think George Conway would get off the couch more often, given that he’s largely unemployed and his membership in Washington’s elite will expire the second President Trump leaves office,” the official campaign post read.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Trump Says MSNBC and CNN Are 'Going Wild,' Flames George ConwayWhite House Says Kellyanne Conway 'Well Aware' What COVID-19 Means After Inaccurately Referencing 'COVID-1'Republican Group Featuring George Conway and More Blasts Trump in New Video 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 5 days ago Trump Throws Tantrum Over GOP Ad 01:33 President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter at a new GOP ad that criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources Kellyanne Conway Tears Into Husband’s Anti-Trump Group



Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News to bash her husband’s anti-Trump group. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:46 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump Rants About ‘Loser’ George Conway When Questioned on New Ad: ‘Kellyanne Must Have Done a Big Number on Him’ In a brief spray at Andrews AFB Tuesday morning, the president renewed his attacks on Conway — whom he referred to as “moonface” in a late-night,...

Mediaite 6 days ago FOXNews.com Also reported by • The Age

George Conway Fires Back at Trump in Op-Ed: ‘He Fears Being Revealed as a Fake or Deranged’ So He Lashes Out This week President Donald Trump lashed out at the Lincoln Project and people involved with the group like George Conway — husband of White House counselor...

Mediaite 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this