Tara Reade Says Biden Should Withdraw From Presidential Race



Recent related videos from verified sources Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade



Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault. Kelly did not say when the interview would be.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 9 hours ago AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut"



On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Biden Accuser Tara Reade Calls For Him To Exit Presidential Race Watch VideoTara Reade, the woman who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, has called on the presumptive Democratic nominee to drop out of the 2020...

Newsy 5 hours ago



Former Senate aide Tara Reade calls on Joe Biden to withdraw from presidential race In Tara Reade's first interview since Joe Biden unequivocally denied her assault allegation last week, she was asked what she wanted to say to him. "I want to...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this