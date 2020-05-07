Tara Reade Says Biden Should Withdraw From Presidential Race
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Ms. Reade, who has accused Joseph R. Biden Jr. of sexual assault, said he “should not be running on character.” Mr. Biden has vehemently denied the allegation.
On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..
