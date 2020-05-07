Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy As Coronavirus Accelerates Retail Apocalypse

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy As Coronavirus Accelerates Retail Apocalypse

cbs4.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Neiman Marcus has become the first American department store to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy 00:24

 The 112 year old luxury department store chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. They say that no mass closings are planned.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy

The high-end retailer has a location in the Cherry Creek Mall.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published
Neiman Marcus Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection [Video]

Neiman Marcus Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy Thursday after sales collapsed under the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy, raising questions about retailer's NYC footprint

Neiman Marcus Group Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to various media reports. Neiman, a high-end department store chain based in...
bizjournals

It's official: Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group Inc. has started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group, which listed its liabilities between more than $1...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CIDdrWHO

PlanetUSA RT @WGNNews: Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain and second major retailer to be… 17 seconds ago

acdha

‏Chris Adams‎ Oh, look, it’s another private equity looting masquerading as pandemic fallout: https://t.co/DIPwGHAYpv 38 seconds ago

PiliRiveraPR

𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐢 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚 RT @Forbes: Neiman Marcus has become the first American department store to go bankrupt amidst the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/k76n7c… 1 minute ago

sudeepkhatri

sudeep RT @marshawright: Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/pGmvjGboMU #news #business #social… 3 minutes ago

540856

WTF Neiman Marcus Files for Bankruptcy https://t.co/bOrpmMHOc5 3 minutes ago

TX_Mama12

TX_Mama ❤️🇨🇱 Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/GebTQXjHb7 4 minutes ago

usagreat88

Tiger II RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy with plans to cede control to creditors in exchange for eliminating $4 billion of… 5 minutes ago

banawedata

thewatcher RT @bilyonaryo_ph: Luxury US retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy https://t.co/Necxx62feW #BilyonaryoFeatures #NeimanMarcus @AFP h… 6 minutes ago