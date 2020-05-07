|
Neiman Marcus Files For Bankruptcy As Coronavirus Accelerates Retail Apocalypse
|
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Neiman Marcus has become the first American department store to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic.
|
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy 00:24
The 112 year old luxury department store chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. They say that no mass closings are planned.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this