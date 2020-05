Gollum actor will read all of "The Hobbit" in live online marathon Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

"While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12 hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth," actor Andy Serkis wrote on his GoFundMe account. 👓 View full article

0

