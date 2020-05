Recent related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd finds the best city for NFL QBs based on personality traits



On today's show, Colin Cowherd takes a look at some NFL QBs and decides to make a perfect match for them based on personality traits. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:07 Published 6 days ago Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft



The first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night. Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this