Megyn Kelly interviews Biden accuser Tara Reade

USATODAY.com Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Tara Reade, the former aide who has accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault has been interviewed by Megyn Kelly. (May 8)
 
News video: Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade 00:33

 Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault. Kelly did not say when the interview would be released. Reade claims Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in the basement of a...

AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut" [Video]

AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut"

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
How Do Democrats Handle Sexual Assault Allegations Against Biden? [Video]

How Do Democrats Handle Sexual Assault Allegations Against Biden?

Democrats are struggling to express support for the former vice president’s candidacy while not dismissing Tara Reade’s claims.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:27Published

Biden accuser Tara Reade tells Megyn Kelly she wishes he'd drop out of the presidential race

"I wish he would (withdraw from the race)," Reade said. "But he won't. But I wish he would. That's how I feel emotionally."
John Oliver Says Tara Reade’s Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Should ‘Be Fully Investigated’

John Oliver Says Tara Reade’s Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Should ‘Be Fully Investigated’Last Week Tonight host John Oliver briefly weighed in on the sexual assault allegation against presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice...
