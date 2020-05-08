Megyn Kelly interviews Biden accuser Tara Reade

Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault. Kelly did not say when the interview would be released. Reade claims Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in the basement of a...
On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden.
In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver briefly weighed in on the sexual assault allegation against presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Texoma's Homepage The former aide who has accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault has been interviewed… https://t.co/lASOj0SBLl 2 minutes ago
Mercyful Nate 🤴💎 RT @nycsouthpaw: Tara Reade cancelled interviews last weekend w/ Chris Wallace and Don Lemon, citing security concerns and a desire to look… 49 minutes ago
Trey, Unfunky In 5/4 RT @KwikWarren: After Megyn Kelly interviews Joe Biden’s accuser she’ll also interview white Santa Claus and the white Easter Bunny on oth… 1 hour ago
Kenny BooYah! After Megyn Kelly interviews Joe Biden’s accuser she’ll also interview white Santa Claus and the white Easter Bunny… https://t.co/mxt2YPfnZF 1 hour ago
America 4 Trump RT @deenie7940: Boom: Megyn Kelly Interviews Tara Reade, She Levels Joe Biden, Calls on Him to Drop Out https://t.co/4pUGR1lmY9 1 hour ago
Deenie Boom: Megyn Kelly Interviews Tara Reade, She Levels Joe Biden, Calls on Him to Drop Out https://t.co/4pUGR1lmY9 2 hours ago