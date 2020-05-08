California man stabbed pregnant wife -- then drove off, crashed, tossed 1-year-old off cliff, police say

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 1 day ago Man sparks debate with claim that he and his wife are 'both pregnant' 01:31 A 27-year-old man is stirring controversy online by claiming that since his wife is pregnant, he is “also pregnant”.The man, who is already a father of three.shared his story (and frustrations) to Reddit’s “Am I The A****** (AITA)” forum on May 5.“Every single pregnancy we’ve been...