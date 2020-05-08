Global  

California man stabbed pregnant wife -- then drove off, crashed, tossed 1-year-old off cliff, police say

A Southern California driver was arrested Thursday, one day after stabbing his estranged pregnant wife in a church parking lot, then crashing his car, stabbing a good Samaritan who came to his aid, and then tossing his 1-year-old child off a cliff to her death, police said.
