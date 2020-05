Josh RT @AmyLarson25: A shark attack happened at Sand Dollar Beach in Santa Cruz County today. My friend Eric Mailander has been observing dozen… 37 seconds ago Gabriel RT @hightide172: Surfer dies in shark attack at Santa Cruz County beach | KRON4 https://t.co/s494K40bK9 Horrible news coming from surf c… 2 minutes ago Ley RT @KTVU: #BREAKING: Shark attack reported in Santa Cruz County https://t.co/oXePwrUHui https://t.co/J8pqVRDxvF 1 hour ago Rich Stone Fatal Shark Attack Victim Identified As Santa Cruz Surfer Ben Kelly – CBS San Francisco https://t.co/kLL5QpnozA 2 hours ago Greg Terrell Fatal Shark Attack Victim Identified As Santa Cruz Surfer Ben Kelly https://t.co/MAPqxsYKqU 2 hours ago