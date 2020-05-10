Broncos Insider: How readers graded Denver’s 2020 NFL draft class
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () With the 2020 NFL draft come and gone, we've heard from our staff about their grades on how the Broncos fared (pretty solid). We've heard from national media outlets about what they thought of Denver's picks (even better, except for Mel Kiper Jr.).
Join Michael, Romi, and Ryan on Zoom for another installment of Welcome To The Sports Office. They give their early predictions for the Denver Broncos 2020 schedule, discuss why the NBA allowing teams..
SportsLine's Larry Hartstein looks at the AFC West, where the loaded Denver Broncos will chase the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers, now led by Tyrod Taylor, will try to..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 02:39Published