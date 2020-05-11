Global  

Lack of access to basic needs like running water intensifies coronavirus fight for Navajo Nation

CBS News Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The Navajo Nation is experiencing one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the country, surpassing 46 states. CBSN Originals' executive producer Adam Yamaguchi meets with members of Navajo Nation to examine how long-standing problems have intensified the crisis. He discusses how a lack of access to basic needs like running water and medical supplies is making the coronavirus harder to fight on the reservation.
 A Colorado couple made the long drive to Arizona on Wednesday to drop off hundreds of homemade face masks to the Navajo Nation, a current coronavirus hot spot.

