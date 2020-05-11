Lack of access to basic needs like running water intensifies coronavirus fight for Navajo Nation

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Navajo Nation is experiencing one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the country, surpassing 46 states. CBSN Originals' executive producer Adam Yamaguchi meets with members of Navajo Nation to examine how long-standing problems have intensified the crisis. He discusses how a lack of access to basic needs like running water and medical supplies is making the coronavirus harder to fight on the reservation.


