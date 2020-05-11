Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Stiller dies of natural causes at 92

CBS News Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died of natural causes at the age of 92. Stiller first became famous in the 1950s as a comedy partner to his wife, Anne Meara. He re-emerged in the '90s as Frank Costanza, George's high-strung father on "Seinfeld." Ben Stiller tweeted that his father will be greatly missed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Jerry Still Dead At 92

Jerry Still Dead At 92 00:34

 Reuters is reporting that Jerry Stiller, comedian and actor, has died at age 92. Ben Stiller, his son, announced the death on Twitter. Jerry Stiller was part of a 1960s comedy team with wife Anne Meara. He was in his mid-60s when he got he signed up to play Frank Costanza, father of George Costanza...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jerry Stiller dies aged 92 [Video]

Jerry Stiller dies aged 92

Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his actor son Ben Stiller has announced.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and reemerged four decades later as the...
Seattle Times

Jerry Stiller, best known for his 'Seinfeld' role, dead at 92

Actor and comedian, Jerry Stiller, the father of Ben Stiller who was known for his roles on "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens" has died of natural causes, his...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDSportsMgmt

John Dunlop RT @7NewsAustralia: Hollywood actor Jerry Stiller, famous for roles as gruff fathers on Seinfeld and The King of Queens, has died aged at t… 3 minutes ago

kraftytwin

Karen RT @CBSSunday: Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died of natural causes at the age of 92. Stiller first became famous in the 1950s as a come… 8 minutes ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Ben Stiller Mourns Dad Jerry, 92, After He Sadly Dies Of Natural Causes: ‘He Will Be Greatly Missed’… https://t.co/9Y3ekMmuJF 14 minutes ago

FreedomArtist21

Alex Snell RT @JamesLe_Gros: Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller died of natural causes, his son, Ben Stiller, said in a tweet https://t.co/Fn4IbWgbzJ via @W… 15 minutes ago

sunriseon7

Sunrise Legendary Hollywood comedic actor Jerry Stiller, famous for his role on Seinfeld, has died of “natural causes” at t… https://t.co/FrXpCMC2KA 16 minutes ago

japalian7

PK Jerry Stiller, veteran comic and Ben's father, has died at 92 https://t.co/q6BEwQikhT 17 minutes ago

MarcLucille

Lou Marc RT @brianlilley: Oy Vey Maria! The great Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92 from natural causes. The man was a comic genius over many… 25 minutes ago

cmanz1zn

Manny C RT @BBCNews: "I'm sad to say that my father passed away from natural causes" Comedian Jerry Stiller, best known for his recurring role as… 27 minutes ago