Bipartisan lawmakers push to have Taiwan included in World Health Agency meeting, China pushes back

FOXNews.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Bipartisan lawmakers push to have Taiwan included in World Health Agency meeting, China pushes backCiting the global fight against coronavirus, a group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers on Friday wrote to nearly 60 countries on behalf of Taiwan, asking them to support the country's inclusion in the World Health Organization.
