Bipartisan lawmakers push to have Taiwan included in World Health Agency meeting, China pushes back
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Citing the global fight against coronavirus, a group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers on Friday wrote to nearly 60 countries on behalf of Taiwan, asking them to support the country's inclusion in the World Health Organization.
New Zealand's foreign minister on Tuesday said the country has to stand up for itself after China warned its backing of Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organization (WHO) could damage bilateral ties. Libby Hogan reports.