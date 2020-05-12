Global  

Doctor’s Photo Shows Packed United Flight, Despite Social Distancing Guidelines

CBS 2 Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The airline said, beginning next week, passengers will be notified if their flights are close to capacity, and can either rebook or take a travel credit.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Photo Shows Packed United Flight

Photo Shows Packed United Flight 00:36

 A California doctor tweeted a troubling photo of a packed United Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco.

