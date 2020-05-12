|
Doctor’s Photo Shows Packed United Flight, Despite Social Distancing Guidelines
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The airline said, beginning next week, passengers will be notified if their flights are close to capacity, and can either rebook or take a travel credit.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
Photo Shows Packed United Flight 00:36
A California doctor tweeted a troubling photo of a packed United Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco.
