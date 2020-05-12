Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci Testifies Before Congress About Coronavirus Response
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 (
4 hours ago)
The nation's leading infectious diseases expert, will testify before a Senate committee Tuesday, CBS News reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
27 minutes ago
Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees. Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon 01:46
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Fauci Warns Against Opening The US Too Soon Anthony Fauci warned Congress that opening the U.S. too early could lead to additional coronavirus outbreaks. The leading U.S. infectious disease expert said states should follow health experts’.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago
Dr. Fauci testifies about COVID-19 vaccine development "We have many candidates and hope to have many winners," says Fauci. "In other words, it’s multiple shots on goal. This will be important because this will be good for global availability." Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:05 Published 2 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this