Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci Testifies Before Congress About Coronavirus Response

CBS 2 Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The nation's leading infectious diseases expert, will testify before a Senate committee Tuesday, CBS News reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon

Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon 01:46

 Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fauci Warns Against Opening The US Too Soon [Video]

Fauci Warns Against Opening The US Too Soon

Anthony Fauci warned Congress that opening the U.S. too early could lead to additional coronavirus outbreaks. The leading U.S. infectious disease expert said states should follow health experts’..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Dr. Fauci testifies about COVID-19 vaccine development [Video]

Dr. Fauci testifies about COVID-19 vaccine development

"We have many candidates and hope to have many winners," says Fauci. "In other words, it’s multiple shots on goal. This will be important because this will be good for global availability."

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fauci tells Congress U.S. coronavirus outbreak not yet under control

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the...
Reuters

Fauci warns U.S. Senate that coronavirus vaccine will take time to develop

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that while the federal government is working to help manufacture a vaccine...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

coze1challenge1

👑🐐🇦🇷⚽🏃 #Messi10 #Barca #ARG RT @NPR: WATCH LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key members of the White House task force are testifying before a Senate committee about r… 36 seconds ago

alice4u2010

🥀Thursday’s Child - (@🏠)🥀 RT @washingtonpost: Anthony S. Fauci expected to testify before Senate about dangers of U.S. reopening too soon. Watch our live coverage an… 2 minutes ago

geraldinehunt41

The solution is the constitution LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci Testifies On Re-Opening The Country | Senate Hea... https://t.co/aPLOVV8kog via @YouTube an… https://t.co/Q7kdnSOugh 2 minutes ago

LaurenKUSI

Lauren Phinney KUSI RT @KUSINews: “The virus will make the decision for us,” infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says as he gives overview of covid-19… 2 minutes ago

judyf23

judy f RT @SenWarren: Watch live as Dr. Anthony Fauci & other top federal public health experts testify in the Senate HELP Committee about the COV… 3 minutes ago

mackenzieblegh

mack RT @NPR: Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to appear for a Senate hearing today that begins at 10 a.m. — where he says his main message to lawm… 3 minutes ago

marshy5365

Juju Flower RT @cspan: Watch LIVE on Tuesday: Dr. Anthony Fauci and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will testify before a Senat… 4 minutes ago

pdr212004

Pdr212004 RT @CBSNews: WATCH LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials testify before the Senate about reopening during the coronavirus pand… 6 minutes ago