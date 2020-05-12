Elon Musk becomes champion of defying virus stay-home orders
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support -- as well as critics — on social media.
Electric car maker Tesla was ordered by a California county official to cease operations at its Fremont factory. But according to Business Insider, Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has shrugged the order off. Tesla defied direct orders sent in a letter on Monday, as it reopened its shuttered car...