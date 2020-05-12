Matthew Coon Come Elon Musk becomes champion of defying virus stay-home orders...”He called the restrictions fascist and urged govern… https://t.co/H9fqtB144S 3 minutes ago Newschannel 6 "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." https://t.co/Jk1ocRJPE0 4 minutes ago Mr. Anderson (Neo) RT @republic: Elon Musk emerges as champion of defying coronavirus stay-home orders https://t.co/zRbzLDOpp0 4 minutes ago Mark Brant RT @News3LV: Tesla's factory reopened Monday with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him. https://t.co/das8MT3XGW 5 minutes ago Republic Elon Musk emerges as champion of defying coronavirus stay-home orders https://t.co/zRbzLDOpp0 5 minutes ago Red Cuervo RT @KTLA: Tesla CEO @elonmusk picked up social media support for reopening a factory in defiance of local orders, including from @realDonal… 7 minutes ago BakersfieldNow Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spr… https://t.co/0eSO6BBEHr 10 minutes ago Ryan L Tinney RT @KATUNews: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, pi… 15 minutes ago