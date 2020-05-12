Global  

Elon Musk becomes champion of defying virus stay-home orders

Denver Post Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support -- as well as critics — on social media.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Elon Musk Says He's Willing To Face Arrest Over Refusal To Close Tesla Factory

Elon Musk Says He's Willing To Face Arrest Over Refusal To Close Tesla Factory 00:34

 Electric car maker Tesla was ordered by a California county official to cease operations at its Fremont factory. But according to Business Insider, Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has shrugged the order off. Tesla defied direct orders sent in a letter on Monday, as it reopened its shuttered car...

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders [Video]

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Is Restarting Factory Against Local Orders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company had restarted its production. Reuters reports this move is in defiance of local orders on Monday. The billionaire said he would personally be on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Addresses Controversy Over Tesla Reopening Against Orders Of Alameda County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions regarding Tesla CEO Elon Musk battling with Alameda County health officials over reopening Tesla's Fremont factory (5-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:50Published

'Open the plant. Now': Trump backs Elon Musk's Tesla in pandemic stoush

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, and now he has the US president's...
Brisbane Times


