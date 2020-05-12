Global  

In COVID-19 Relief Bill, House Democrats Propose Pushing Census Deadlines

NPR Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Unlikely to pass the GOP-led Senate, the bill formally kicks off discussions in Congress about how to support the Census Bureau's efforts to complete the national head count during the pandemic.
 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.

