Civil rights atty represents family of woman killed by police

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky police in her home. Breonna Taylor, was killed on March 13th. (May 13)
 
