Civil rights atty represents family of woman killed by police



Recent related videos from verified sources Grant Trailer



Thanks to History here's the official Grant trailer for their upcoming three-night miniseries event chronicling the life of Ulysses S. Grant and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio. At the time.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:15 Published 3 weeks ago Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98



Activist, pastor and civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died. He was 98 years old. A family statement notes that he died of natural causes, unrelated to coronavirus. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:24 Published on March 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky...

Seattle Times 21 hours ago



Family of Guatemalan woman shot dead by border agent sues LAREDO, Texas (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman shot dead in 2018 by a U.S. Border Patrol agent filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this