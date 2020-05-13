Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Wakes From Coma 3 Weeks After Leg Amputation Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )





“Nick is awake!” wife Amanda Kloots said on Tuesday in her Instagram story. “He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth. But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back!”





One of my favorite pictures of Nick from our honeymoon in Italy! We had some great news this morning. Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking!!!!! He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!! #wakeupnick #youcandoit #coderocky



A post shared by AK! (@amandakloots) on May 11, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT







Kloots revealed on Instagram that Cordero had entered the hospital on March 30 for COVID-19 and was intubated on April 1. She documented his illness on social media, saying one of his legs had to be amputated after complications from a life-support machine caused a blood clot in the leg. He was then placed in a medically induced coma and received a pacemaker as well.



Coredero since had at least two negative tests for coronavirus.



Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the long-running musical hit “Rock of Ages” before earning a Tony nomination in 2014 for the short-lived musical based on Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” After portraying an abusive husband in the Sara Bareilles-scored musical “Waitress,” Cordero took on another role originated by Chazz Palminteri on film, the hero of Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” which opened in 2016.



In addition to his work on stage, Cordero had small roles in films like Zach Braff’s 2017 comedy remake “Going in Style” and on shows like “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”



