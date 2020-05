NYPD: Suspect In Shocking March Attack On 15-Year-Old Brooklyn Girl Gunned Down Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tyquan Howard, 16, was found in front of 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights just after 1 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 👓 View full article

