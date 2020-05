You Might Like

Tweets about this Lassharleymarie1 RT @delawareonline: Before arriving to the scene, troopers were told the suspect left the residence in his Ford F-150. https://t.co/wdR7qYw… 1 hour ago Delaware Online Before arriving to the scene, troopers were told the suspect left the residence in his Ford F-150. https://t.co/wdR7qYwad2 2 hours ago Arrested For DUI May 2020 Domestic dispute report ends with Lewes man's fifth DUI arrest: Police https://t.co/UhGbpf39P7 via @MyDelmarvaNow #DUIArrests #news 3 hours ago