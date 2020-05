Mike Smith RT @CBS_Herridge: BREAKING: Lawyer Kevin Downing confirms @CBSNews client Paul Manafort released this morning from Fed Prison to home confi… 32 seconds ago

Daily Mail US Paul Manafort RELEASED to home confinement amid COVID exposure fears https://t.co/OqoJxNEBFR 1 minute ago

patricia ramsey RT @joncoopertweets: SPECIAL TREATMENT: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released to home confinement amid coronavirus… 2 minutes ago

Girl with kalidescope eyes 💙 RT @Rob_AirOne: @NatashaBertrand • Trump’s Former Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort, Has Been Given Early Release — Due To Concerns over COVI… 2 minutes ago

Charles Broot RT @ABC: BREAKING: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort released to home confinement amid coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/TkrJ8Z… 3 minutes ago

Not-a-Clinker RT @GeoffRBennett: NEWS: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from prison this morning to home confinement for th… 3 minutes ago