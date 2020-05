Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the directors of the three main U.S. intelligence agencies submitted so-called “unmasking” requests for information about Michael Flynn contained in highly classified intelligence reports, according to documents released Wednesday. The documents show that an unmasking request was made in Biden’s name on Jan. 12, 2017. Similar requests were made […] 👓 View full article