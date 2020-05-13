Global  

California State University Decides To Move Fall Classes Online

NPR Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Nina Agrawal, a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, about California State University's decision to cancel most in-person classes and teach online in the fall.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: California State University to keep classes online in the fall

California State University to keep classes online in the fall 01:23

 California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Recent related news from verified sources

Lessons from around the world: How schools are opening up after COVID-19 lockdowns

Public health official Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday about the dangers to children if U.S. schools are reopened and California's state university system, the...
Reuters

California cancels fall university classes as Fauci warns of reopening too soon

California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los...
Reuters


