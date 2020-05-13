California State University Decides To Move Fall Classes Online
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Nina Agrawal, a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, about California State University's decision to cancel most in-person classes and teach online in the fall.
California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.