Recent related videos from verified sources Robert Redford Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response



According to The Huff Post on Thursday NBC news published a "highly critical opinion piece" written by actor Robert Redford, and his son James Redford. In the piece, they call out President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Robert De Niro slams Trump's 'appalling' coronavirus response with Stephen Colbert If you've ever heard Robert De Niro speaking about Trump, you'll probably already know that he isn't the president's biggest fan. But he's really not a fan of...

Mashable 1 week ago



Robert De Niro calls Trump a 'lunatic' over coronavirus response: 'He doesn't care how many people die' Actor relaunched his criticism of Trump in an interview about the US president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Independent 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this