Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son has died, singer says

CBS News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The opioid epidemic kills tens of thousands of people​ a year in the U.S.
Melissa Etheridge Reveals Her Son Died of Drug Overdose in Touching Tribute

Melissa Etheridge is mourning the loss of her 21-year-old son Beckett. In a statement shared to her social media accounts, the singer confirms that her youngest...
E! Online Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredBillboard.comFOXNews.comExtraContactMusicBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comDaily Caller

Melissa Etheridge's Friends and Fans Send Condolences After Death of 21-Year-Old Son

The 'I'm the Only One' singer has canceled her Concerts From Home Facebook Live show, initially set for Wednesday , May 13 evening, following the passing of...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Daily Caller

Anthony07052715

𝕬𝖞𝖞 𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖞🦇🖤 RT @HollywoodLife: BREAKING: Melissa Etheridge revealed her 21-year-old son Beckett's tragic cause of death: https://t.co/FrWsa5fMm1 7 seconds ago

WKBN

WKBN 27 First News Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies https://t.co/zSLxfS34ro https://t.co/iEiug8WVcB 23 seconds ago

Mistress_Jan

Jan Erickson ☾✯🌊 RT @EdanClay: So it appears that Melissa Etheridge has confirmed that her 21-year-old son died from an overdose of opioids. Let me share an… 47 seconds ago

Mandelamen

Mahari Mengistu RT @latimes: Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett Cypher has died. She released a statement saying opioid addiction was behind Cypher’s death.… 1 minute ago

vprofessa

ᐯ. 💔 Melissa Etheridge says 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher dead from opioid addiction https://t.co/YrTPfVj1Nj via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago

ABCNews4

ABC News 4 Musician Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son, Beckett Cypher, died after struggling with opioid addiction… https://t.co/sUlyhvdtRG 3 minutes ago

doc7780

Jeff Bowman™️ Condolences to the family of one of this world's great entertainers. May the Great Spirit comfort you during this t… https://t.co/wojTaNhUii 4 minutes ago

NEWSneil

newsneil American singer Melissa Etheridge announces her 21-year old son is dead after struggling with opioid addiction.… https://t.co/Nz1HcYbmq9 4 minutes ago