John Catfang Deputy fired for inaction during Parkland shooting to get job back https://t.co/CvTh0izO2F This moron shouldn't be… https://t.co/I8Nd4dcEqF 17 hours ago

HAP Good grief. Did he also get a pay raise?! Broward Sheriff Sergeant Brian Miller Fired For Inaction During Parkl… https://t.co/CRrLdOIhww 20 hours ago

Sharing Life Broward Sheriff Sergeant Brian Miller Fired For Inaction During Parkland Shooting To Get Job Back #Topbuzz https://t.co/i6QECUkUau 20 hours ago

Djtway Deputy fired for inaction during Parkland shooting to get job back https://t.co/50vfd53jgN 21 hours ago

Anita Deputy fired for inaction during Parkland shooting to get job back https://t.co/lDvHmQiKqf 22 hours ago

PulpNews Crime Broward Sheriff Sergeant #Brian #Miller Fired For Inaction During Parkland #Shooting To Ge - May 14 @ 10:41 AM ET https://t.co/lievXdqHJj 1 day ago

Bri ory2 RT @CBSMiami: An arbitrator has ruled @browardsheriff Sergeant Brian Miller, who was fired for his alleged inaction during the Parkland sho… 1 day ago