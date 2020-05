Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died. Etheridge released a statement saying opioid addiction was behind Cypher's death. "Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," the statement said. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to