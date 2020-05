Jamie B @ProfKarolSikora @StevePeers Not much point contacting GPs ATM. I had an exploratory procedure that I had waited fo… https://t.co/CWo6nX3pnt 2 hours ago

Bat'ko Anarkhiya @PoliticsFrog @ruth6625 @NPR You could, at the very least, hold off on deporting them until its less of a blatant d… https://t.co/RuMHd63rq8 7 hours ago

Greg Tolan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇷🇸🇨🇭🇮🇪 @dpovey1 Yes, certain numerically. I feel like at least in some countries the people are waking up but in others th… https://t.co/skVq6LEaZI 9 hours ago

ALittleColorOfHappy @MikeLaursen2 @zach_coffin @justinamash Simple mandates could be made to get by but they havent done that yet. Test… https://t.co/qecsDGQkC8 9 hours ago

Martie Tolman RT @duty2warn: @Caretaker_Ghost Only Trump can fire him. The House could start impeachment hearings. They are probably afraid of political… 11 hours ago

The Scarrow @leicslive They could hold off their ridiculously expensive road building schemes, all those roads to nowhere or By… https://t.co/Z8rKwev9ap 17 hours ago

Duty To Warn 🔉 @Caretaker_Ghost Only Trump can fire him. The House could start impeachment hearings. They are probably afraid of p… https://t.co/8Qa4Ss24Q8 18 hours ago