Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Survivor’ Season 40 Finale: And the Winner of ‘Winners at War’ Is…

The Wrap Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
‘Survivor’ Season 40 Finale: And the Winner of ‘Winners at War’ Is…(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the Season 40 finale of “Survivor.”)

The 40th season of “Survivor,” a.k.a. “Survivor: Winners at War,” came to a close with a supersized finale on Wednesday that saw one competitor walk away with a $2 million check and become the long-running CBS competition’s newest two-time “Sole Survivor. “

Tony Vlachos was the player with the honor of winning “Winners at War,” having previously been crowned the champion of Season 28, “Survivor: Cagayan.”

“Survivor: Winners at War” featured 20 legendary winners from the first 39 seasons of “Survivor” returning to compete against each other in the 20th anniversary edition of the competition. These winners included Vlachos, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol, Danni Boatwright, Sophie Georgina Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland, Adam Klein, Yul Kwon, Sarah Lacina, Amber Mariano, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Nick Wilson and Ethan Zohn.

*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Rhino Is... (Video)

The final six contestants playing for the win in the supersized 3-hour “Survivor: Winners at War” finale were Tony Vlachos, Natalie Anderson, Michele Fitzgerald, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina. By the episode’s end, it was down to just three competitors: Tony, Natalie and Michele.

Tony won in a 12 to 4 to 0 vote, with Natalie picking up those four votes and Michele getting goose egg.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Survivor' Delays Production on Season 41 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Ratings: 'Survivor' Season 40 Premiere Matches Last Season's Start in Demo, Grows 6% in Viewers

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Meet The Winner Of 'Survivor: Winners At War'

Meet The Winner Of 'Survivor: Winners At War' 03:51

 Jason DeRusha talks with Tony Vlachos, the champion of the special season of "Survivor" (3:51). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 14, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Motherland Fort Salem S01E10 Witchbomb - Season Finale [Video]

Motherland Fort Salem S01E10 Witchbomb - Season Finale

Motherland: Fort Salem 1x10 "Witchbomb" Season 1 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD (Season Finale) - Raelle, Abigail, and Tally graduate from Basic Training making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:31Published
'Survivor' Favorite Amber Previews The Season 40 Finale [Video]

'Survivor' Favorite Amber Previews The Season 40 Finale

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with Beaver County native and "Survivor" contestant Amber Brkich Mariano about tonight's Season 40 finale!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Survivor' Season 40 Winner Plans to Use Prize Money for Financial Security Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Having beaten Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald to be 'Survivor: Winners At War' champion, Tony Vlachos assures that he won't get matching vehicles for...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Ratings: 3-Hour ‘Survivor’ Season Finale Dethrones Fox on Night of ‘Masked Singer’ Semifinals

Ratings: 3-Hour ‘Survivor’ Season Finale Dethrones Fox on Night of ‘Masked Singer’ Semifinals“The Masked Singer” aired its Season 3 semifinals on Thursday, but Fox’s singing competition and its aftershow ran into the ratings buzzsaw that was CBS’...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

HarrisHarrisev9

Evan RT @DaltonRoss: #Survivor finale stuff Recap https://t.co/oaiAEmvU9x Probst https://t.co/A6azP1Ufls Tony https://t.co/yjxn9TYP8i Natalie ht… 2 minutes ago

taylorocha

Taylor Rocha Marquei como visto Survivor (US) - 40x14 - Season Finale - The Winner is Announced! https://t.co/UjTZnBYltf #bancodeseries 12 minutes ago

jessicalewis89

Jessica Lewis In The Ringer, @RileyMcAtee says the Victory on #WinnersAtWar, makes Tony the Greatest to ever play #Survivor. Alr… https://t.co/gTjiGEFpZw 19 minutes ago

al3124

Morty RT @ringer: Winning an all-star season doesn’t necessarily make someone the best of all time, but the player who did emerge victorious on W… 20 minutes ago

DressesLikeADad

Parker Manwell Sr. RT @ringer: After his #Survivor40 victory, @TonyVlachos73 secured his spot as the greatest to ever play the game. @RileyMcAtee: https://t.c… 46 minutes ago

Realitytea

Reality Tea RT @tomsantilli: Here it is!!!! My take on last night's legendary finish to #SurvivorWinnersAtWar ! Includes an AMAZING new piece of artwo… 52 minutes ago

TheEliTried

EliTried RT @ErikReichenb4ch: “Zooming through the Reunion” 💻💬 Check the @zoom_us chat, you may have won 2 million dollars 👈 New #survivor #dabudood… 56 minutes ago

black_poodles

black_poodles @ajtornga @survivorcbs https://t.co/dSVoYQi8kg. Interesting read 1 hour ago