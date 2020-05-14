Global  

Why Horrific Unemployment Numbers Made The Stock Market Rise

CBS 2 Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The stock market reacted positively to the recent record unemployment numbers, which suggests a strong economic comeback, but be wary.
News video: Most expensive time to buy stocks in 20 years

Most expensive time to buy stocks in 20 years 00:21

 The U.S. stock market stands four percent higher today compared to a year ago. That's despite the deaths and record unemployment unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock Markets Surge as Infections Approach Peak Levels [Video]

Stock Markets Surge as Infections Approach Peak Levels

Stock Markets Surge as Infections Approach Peak Levels U.S. officials have warned this week could be the 'hardest and saddest' of the COVID-19 outbreak. Still, both U.S. and global stock markets soared..

Unemployment Rate Could Pass the Great Depression's Rate [Video]

Unemployment Rate Could Pass the Great Depression's Rate

Nearly 10 million people have filed for unemployment benefits and it’s projected to get higher, possibly passing the peak unemployment rate of the Great Depression. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the..

Economist Parses Latest Stock Market Figures

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with economist Paul Krugman about the seeming disconnect between two key economic figures: unemployment numbers and the stock market.
NPR

The stock market is trading at its highest valuation in 18 years, shrugging off skyrocketing unemployment claims and economic ruin (SPY)

The stock market is trading at its highest valuation in 18 years, shrugging off skyrocketing unemployment claims and economic ruin (SPY)· *The stock market is trading at its highest valuation in 18 years, according to data from FactSet.* · *The S&P 500 traded at a forward price-earnings ratio...
Business Insider

