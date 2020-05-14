Why Horrific Unemployment Numbers Made The Stock Market Rise
Thursday, 14 May 2020
2 hours ago)
The stock market reacted positively to the recent record unemployment numbers, which suggests a strong economic comeback, but be wary.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
1 day ago
The U.S. stock market stands four percent higher today compared to a year ago. That's despite the deaths and record unemployment unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.
