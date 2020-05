You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'She's gone': Breonna Taylor's death sparks outrage as she's remembered as 'good girl' Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot to death in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



Breonna Taylor Shooting: Kentucky Governor Orders Review of Louisville Raid The police said officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, 26, in a March raid after her boyfriend shot an officer in the leg.

NYTimes.com 6 hours ago





Tweets about this