Luca Guadagnino to Direct ‘Scarface’ Reboot for Universal Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Academy Award Nominee Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Suspiria”) will direct Universal Pictures’ new, original take of one of “Scarface,” an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.



Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.



“Scarface” will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions and Scott Stuber. Martin Bregman, producer of the 1983 “Scarface” film, will also produce.



