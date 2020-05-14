Fox News’ Bret Baier: Dr Bright’s Testimony Could Be ‘Politically Damaging’ for Trump

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Thursday, during coverage of Dr. Rick Bright’s testimony before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier said the doctor’s statements were “potentially politically damaging” for President Donald Trump.



Baier outlined how Dr. Bright, the recent director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says he was removed from his position and what that means for the administration: “This is significant testimony today. Obviously, he has a long history in the job that he was in. The president calls him a disgruntled employee but whether he’s that or not, he does have a lot of experience and he’s telling the story about not being prepared for this pandemic. This is potentially politically damaging for the president as he’s talking about trying to get a handle on the health crisis and open up around the country.”



He went on, “He is not discredited easily, this Rick Bright, and in fact, his whistleblower report was very detailed to the point where the federal government itself said that he had standing to make this testimony. I think it’s one worth watching today because Democrats obviously will pounce on this as example of the administration dropping the ball.”



Baier pointed out that there could be some moves to discredit the ousted doctor because of poor production at the outset of the hearing as well as the fact that Dr. Bright is being represented by the same lawyer who represented Christine Blasey Ford when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.



“That doesn’t help him on making his case,” Baier said. “All of that factors in, but his — where he was in the job — he would be able to tell you what was happening behind the scenes so unless there is some other counterpoint to what he is saying, there is substance in his testimony.”



Bright, who oversaw a federal office that was in charge of developing medical countermeasures, used his testimony to state that Trump’s administration was unprepared and the coronavirus pandemic could get worse without proper scientific intervention.



