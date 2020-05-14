|
'I'm pretty frustrated': Navajo Nation President plans 6th weekend curfew amid case spike
|
|
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez expressed frustration in a town hall Thursday that residents were ignoring stay-home orders.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Navajo Nation Now Has the Largest COVID-19 Infection Rate
Navajo Nation Now Has the Largest COVID-19 Infection Rate The Navajo Nation is an
area which includes northern Arizona,
New Mexico and southern Utah. As of Monday, 4,002 cases
had been reported in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14Published
COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation
President Trump freeing up money and equipment to help on the reservation.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:22Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this