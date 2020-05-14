Global  

'I'm pretty frustrated': Navajo Nation President plans 6th weekend curfew amid case spike

azcentral.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez expressed frustration in a town hall Thursday that residents were ignoring stay-home orders.
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Navajo Nation continuing to struggle amid COVID-19 outbreak

Navajo Nation continuing to struggle amid COVID-19 outbreak 02:38

 As Arizona and New Mexico begin opening up their economies, Navajo Nation, which finds itself in both states, continues to lock itself down, extending its weekend curfews for the sixth straight week.

