Recent related news from verified sources Giants CB Deandre Baker, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar face multiple armed robbery charges New York Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar both face multiple armed robbery counts for an incident Wednesday in Florida.

USATODAY.com 1 hour ago



Giants’ Deandre Baker and Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar Accused of Robbery Baker, a first-round draft pick for the Giants last year, and Dunbar were named in arrest warrants after an armed robbery was reported at a cookout party in...

NYTimes.com 18 minutes ago



