Drive-thru testing: Car culture meets pandemic

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The drive-thru, that symbol of American excess, or efficiency (or laziness), is now the means by which many are being tested for the novel coronavirus. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the history of car-culture commerce with Adam Chandler, author of "Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom"; and visits a southern California parking lot that is now a drive-thru doctor's office, where Dr. Matthew Abinante tests for COVID-19 infections.
