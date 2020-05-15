Drive-thru testing: Car culture meets pandemic Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The drive-thru, that symbol of American excess, or efficiency (or laziness), is now the means by which many are being tested for the novel coronavirus . Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the history of car-culture commerce with Adam Chandler, author of "Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom"; and visits a southern California parking lot that is now a drive-thru doctor's office, where Dr. Matthew Abinante tests for COVID-19 infections. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Drive-thru funeral service in Mexico



A drive-thru funeral was organised by a local parlour in city of Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico on Tuesday, providing a two-hour service in which friends and family can offer their condolences to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago Gov. Baker describes new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites



Gov. Charlie Baker explains the process of COVID-19 testing at drive-thru sites at 10 CVS locations in the state. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this