Gunman in Nova Scotia allegedly dressed as police officer

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Canada is reeling from the deadliest mass shooting in its history. At least 16 people were killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed like a police officer, went on a weekend rampage across central Nova Scotia. Investigators say the suspect is also dead. Errol Barnett reports on how the violence unfolded.
