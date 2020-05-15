Gunman in Nova Scotia allegedly dressed as police officer
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Canada is reeling from the deadliest mass shooting in its history. At least 16 people were killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed like a police officer, went on a weekend rampage across central Nova Scotia. Investigators say the suspect is also dead. Errol Barnett reports on how the violence unfolded.
RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in..