Today in History for May 15th

Highlights of this day in history: Alabama Gov. George Wallace shot on presidential campaign trail; Newly-founded Israel attacked by Arab neighbors; The U.S. Supreme Court breaks up Standard Oil.; Country singer June Carter Cash dies. (May 15)
 
 Lets take a peek into the history and find out what all major events have happened in the past.On May 15, 1718, Englishman James Puckle patented his machine gun, the world's first! You may have thought the Gatling gun or the Maxim machine gun was the first machine gun, but James Puckle got there...

