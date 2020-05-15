Global  

New York Governor Cuomo says state's coronavirus cases are plateauing

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state can "start on the path to normalcy" after announcing New York's coronavirus cases have plateaued, provided residents continue to keep up virus precautions. Across the country in South Dakota, a pork processing plant where almost 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 has closed, threatening to affect the nation's meat supply chain. David Begnaud takes a look at how the U.S. is battling the coronavirus pandemic.
