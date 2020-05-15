New York Governor Cuomo says state's coronavirus cases are plateauing

David Glasgow I’m so confused. Cuomo’s order is being reported as extended to June 13, but the text of the order says “... New Yo… https://t.co/11rvduHtWZ 5 minutes ago FRESH TAKE RT @1FreshTake: New York Governor Cuomo Says He'd Defy a Presidential Order Forcing Him to Reopen State: 'I Wouldn't Do It' Raise your han… 3 hours ago Gradie Roberson 15 states now investigating child illness possibly linked to virus, Cuomo says https://t.co/ESnsheypq9 3 hours ago Sugeng Haryono RT @JamesEHiggins: .@GovAndrewCuomo says "No handouts to greedy corporations, no political pork, and no partisanship"! We agree, Governor.… 4 hours ago Launchingstars RT @SteveForbesCEO: Can you believe this? Governor Cuomo says medical workers who voluntarily traveled to New York must pay state income ta… 10 hours ago Yvette 🇵🇷🙋♊ RT @CBSNewYork: Turning his attention to reopening, the governor said decisions must be made “intelligently” and “in a calibrated way.” htt… 11 hours ago Brooke Kato RT @RickyReports: BREAKING: Central New York will begin to reopen tomorrow - specifically moving into "phase 1," Governor Cuomo says. The r… 11 hours ago #MyCortland RT @CortlandVoice: Central New York Region hits benchmark to begin reopening May 15th, Governor Cuomo says. #MyCortland https://t.co/4WGRz… 13 hours ago