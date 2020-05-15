Global  

Students fear lack of internet access could leave them behind with online learning

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
As millions of students across the U.S. move to online learning, many for the remainder of the school year, some are struggling to keep up without the proper tools. While some say issues with their internet connectivity has disrupted learning and made it more difficult to complete lessons, other students have no internet access at all. Meg Oliver speaks to a high school senior in Los Angeles who says she is worried about falling behind due to her poor internet connection.
