90-year-old man and 85-year-old woman hold Zoom wedding after spring nuptials were canceled due to coronavirus
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Ohio seniors Alvin Lee, 90, and Dorothy Driskell, 85, met and got engaged in 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans for a big spring ceremony, the couple got hip with the times and had possibly the most "2020" wedding ever.
This sweet couple was celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary during coronavirus lockdown. They built a flower arch in the house. They invited their family to join in the celebrations via video call and shared their love story with everyone.