Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

90-year-old man and 85-year-old woman hold Zoom wedding after spring nuptials were canceled due to coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Ohio seniors Alvin Lee, 90, and Dorothy Driskell, 85, met and got engaged in 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans for a big spring ceremony, the couple got hip with the times and had possibly the most "2020" wedding ever.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Grandparents Celebrate 61st Wedding Anniversary With Family via Video Call During Quarantine

Grandparents Celebrate 61st Wedding Anniversary With Family via Video Call During Quarantine 00:13

 This sweet couple was celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary during coronavirus lockdown. They built a flower arch in the house. They invited their family to join in the celebrations via video call and shared their love story with everyone.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Hospitalized With Coronavirus Released One Day After Wedding Anniversary [Video]

Man Hospitalized With Coronavirus Released One Day After Wedding Anniversary

Man Hospitalized With Coronavirus Released One Day After Wedding Anniversary

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:19Published
San Jose Couple Exchanges Wedding Vows Via Zoom In California's First Online Wedding [Video]

San Jose Couple Exchanges Wedding Vows Via Zoom In California's First Online Wedding

Betty Yu reports on a South Bay couple becoming the first participants in an online wedding in California during the COVID-19 era (5-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this