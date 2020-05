Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — With the Nazis murdering Jews and ransacking their property outside on the infamous nights of Kristallnacht in 1938, 13-year-old David Toren sat in the sunroom of his wealthy great-uncle in Germany admiring a favorite painting depicting two men on horseback on a beach. Within a year, Toren would be smuggled […] 👓 View full article