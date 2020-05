Army sergeant hosts virtual sing-along for kids in isolation Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Army Sergeant 1st Class Michaela Shelton created a virtual sing-along to help children cope with the anxiety and stress during coronavirus . Their rendition of a song from "The Sound of Music" is blowing people away on social media. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this