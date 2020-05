Saturday Sessions: Adeline performs "Come & Go" Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

French-Caribbean singer Adeline was born in Paris before moving to New York after high school to pursue her dream of becoming a performer. She fronted the band “Escort” before releasing her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. With a new EP coming out in June, Adeline recorded “Come & Go” at the Bridge Studio in Brooklyn, New York for “CBS This Morning’s” Saturday Sessions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Saturday Sessions: The Commonheart performs "Wait" The Commonheart is one of Pittsburgh's favorite bands. Lead singer Clinton Clegg, who grew up loving Al Green, B.B. King and other soul artists, joined with...

CBS News 3 days ago



Saturday Sessions: The Commonheart performs "Do Right" The Commonheart is one of Pittsburgh's favorite bands. Lead singer Clinton Clegg, who grew up loving Al Green, B.B. King and other soul artists, joined with...

CBS News 3 days ago





Tweets about this