Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Academy of Country Music announces star-studded new special

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood are two of the many artists that will be featured on the Sunday special, “ACM Presents: Our Country,” packed full of conversations and songs from country music’s biggest stars. The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its awards show over the coronavirus pandemic, and will air the special in its place to give music fans something to look forward to as the virus forces events such as concerts and festivals to be called off.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published
News video: Bailee Madison Chats About Directing The Music Video For New Hope Club's Single,

Bailee Madison Chats About Directing The Music Video For New Hope Club's Single, "Worse" 14:01

 Bailee Madison has worked with a number of the industry's biggest stars and Hollywood powerhouses. She has established an impressive resume with roles in countless films and tv series. Madison is also getting into work behind the camera, including directing the music video for the New Hope Club song,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé to Make Commencement Speech for YouTube's Virtual Graduation, Sia Reveals She Adopted 2 Sons and More | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé to Make Commencement Speech for YouTube's Virtual Graduation, Sia Reveals She Adopted 2 Sons and More | Billboard News

Surprise, Sia is a new mom! Plus, Beyonce prepares to give a graduation commencement speech and Lorde teases that new music is on the way. Here are the top stories in music for Wednesday, May 20th.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:11Published
Lorde Teases Fans With Promise of New Music [Video]

Lorde Teases Fans With Promise of New Music

Lorde Teases Fans With Promise of New Music The star previously delayed her upcoming third record back in October after the passing of her dog, Pearl. But this week she revealed that new music is on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Zara Khan brings to you Jogan, composed by Tanishk Bagchi

After making the country swoon with her majestic voice in Khud Se Zyada, Zara Khan is all set to raise the volumes higher for her next Single - Jogan! Jogan...
Mid-Day

Ken Burns explores the true roots of country music in new documentary

Over the past 30 years, the films of Ken Burns have covered the Civil War, the Vietnam War, baseball, jazz and more. His latest project, chronicling the story of...
CBS News


Tweets about this