Academy of Country Music announces star-studded new special
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood are two of the many artists that will be featured on the Sunday special, “ACM Presents: Our Country,” packed full of conversations and songs from country music’s biggest stars. The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its awards show over the coronavirus pandemic, and will air the special in its place to give music fans something to look forward to as the virus forces events such as concerts and festivals to be called off.
Bailee Madison has worked with a number of the industry's biggest stars and Hollywood powerhouses. She has established an impressive resume with roles in countless films and tv series. Madison is also getting into work behind the camera, including directing the music video for the New Hope Club song,...