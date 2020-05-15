Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tornadoes possible, severe weather warning issued in Midwest

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The Midwest is being threatened with severe weather conditions that include hail storms and tornadoes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Weather Wednesday with Mike Nelson: May 13

Weather Wednesday with Mike Nelson: May 13 43:26

 Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson discusses severe weather season in Colorado.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Another freeze is expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with gradual clearing skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunny skies Monday. A..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:22Published
Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Evening [Video]

Severe Weather Possible Tuesday Evening

A cold front will bring a chance of severe weather late Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

States across the South brace for severe weather

There are severe weather alerts across the South, where more than 70 million people could be affected. States such as Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could...
CBS News

Millions under threat of severe weather

As the Northeast braces for a temperature swing of more than 50 degrees, millions of Americans are under the threat of severe weather. Heavy rain, ice, snow and...
CBS News


Tweets about this

1froglegs

Tim RT @NWSLubbock: Severe Weather Update: There is a chance of severe thunderstorms today, beginning as early as mid-afternoon and continuing… 4 hours ago

FourCornersRock

FourCornersRockford RT @EthanRosuckWX: The Stateline is now under a category 3 of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather today. All forms of severe weather are pos… 6 hours ago

GWatsabaugh

Greg Watsabaugh RT @WxRentschler: We get to do the severe weather thing again on Sunday 😒 Heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes… 9 hours ago

WxRentschler

Bill ☈ entschler We get to do the severe weather thing again on Sunday 😒 Heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated torn… https://t.co/MqteHeaRSi 9 hours ago

DotPoetryCorner

A Kristen once said RT @KellyGreeneWTHR: Watching severe storms with possible tornadoes in Illinois. Moving around 25 mph. Packing a punch of strong winds, l… 17 hours ago

mprater2396

Mary 🖤 RT @MattRudkinWSBT: A **TORNADO WATCH** is in effect for parts of the area. Severe t'storms and tornadoes possible. Stay weather aware. htt… 17 hours ago

MaxLewisTV

Max Lewis #BREAKING: A **TORNADO WATCH** is in effect for parts of the area. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes possible. Sta… https://t.co/qHEdmqw87f 18 hours ago

Love_dogs44

luke abbott RT @AbbyWepplerWSBT: A **TORNADO WATCH** is in effect for parts of the area. Severe t'storms and tornadoes possible. Stay weather aware. ht… 18 hours ago