Tornadoes possible, severe weather warning issued in Midwest

Tim RT @NWSLubbock: Severe Weather Update: There is a chance of severe thunderstorms today, beginning as early as mid-afternoon and continuing… 4 hours ago FourCornersRockford RT @EthanRosuckWX: The Stateline is now under a category 3 of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather today. All forms of severe weather are pos… 6 hours ago Greg Watsabaugh RT @WxRentschler: We get to do the severe weather thing again on Sunday 😒 Heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes… 9 hours ago Bill ☈ entschler We get to do the severe weather thing again on Sunday 😒 Heavy rains, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated torn… https://t.co/MqteHeaRSi 9 hours ago A Kristen once said RT @KellyGreeneWTHR: Watching severe storms with possible tornadoes in Illinois. Moving around 25 mph. Packing a punch of strong winds, l… 17 hours ago Mary 🖤 RT @MattRudkinWSBT: A **TORNADO WATCH** is in effect for parts of the area. Severe t'storms and tornadoes possible. Stay weather aware. htt… 17 hours ago Max Lewis #BREAKING: A **TORNADO WATCH** is in effect for parts of the area. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes possible. Sta… https://t.co/qHEdmqw87f 18 hours ago luke abbott RT @AbbyWepplerWSBT: A **TORNADO WATCH** is in effect for parts of the area. Severe t'storms and tornadoes possible. Stay weather aware. ht… 18 hours ago