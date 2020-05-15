A general’s advice for leaders during coronavirus pandemic
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who led the Joint Special Operations Command, the nation’s premier military counterterrorism force, said the government's coronavirus response reminds him of the early months of fighting Al Qaeda in Iraq. He joins “CBS This Morning” with advice on how to lead during the pandemic.
More than 14% of the American workforce is now unemployed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of those jobs losses are due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as Mandy Gaither reports, there are still some places that are hiring.