Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A general’s advice for leaders during coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who led the Joint Special Operations Command, the nation’s premier military counterterrorism force, said the government's coronavirus response reminds him of the early months of fighting Al Qaeda in Iraq. He joins “CBS This Morning” with advice on how to lead during the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Hiring during the pandemic

Hiring during the pandemic 01:46

 More than 14% of the American workforce is now unemployed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of those jobs losses are due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as Mandy Gaither reports, there are still some places that are hiring.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Memorial Day sales during the pandemic [Video]

Memorial Day sales during the pandemic

You may have to shop around a little harder this year for those Memorial Day sales because of the pandemic. ABC's Becky Worley reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:46Published
Ask Natalie: Dealing With Anxiety & Socializing During The Pandemic [Video]

Ask Natalie: Dealing With Anxiety & Socializing During The Pandemic

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with advice columnist Natalie Bencivenga about dealing with anxiety during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UN chief says ‘unlikely’ world leaders will meet in-person for General Assembly in September

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that it is “unlikely” world leaders will be able to gather at the annual U.N. General...
FOXNews.com

Governments Urged To Reduce Overcrowding In Jails To Avoid COVID-19 Risk

The leaders of global health, human rights and development institutions have made a joint appeal to governments to pay urgent attention to the heightened...
RTTNews


Tweets about this