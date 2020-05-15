Trump says coronavirus closures may last weeks, not months
Friday, 15 May 2020 () While the federal government is still urging people to stay at home amid the pandemic, President Trump said he will decide on Monday whether to ease current coronavirus restrictions. He argued that dire economic conditions caused by prolonged shutdowns could lead to suicides, which he claimed would result in an even higher death toll. Mr. Trump's statement goes against the advice of medical experts who say the coronavirus will not be contained in just a matter of weeks. Paula Reid breaks down the president's Monday evening coronavirus briefing, where Dr. Anthony Fauci was noticeably absent.
